Autum Greetings!

Richard Ondicho’s Newsletter 6/2025

2.10.2025

Ondicho newsletter – October edition

My family and I are thankful to God for the gift of health. We are doing well here in Helsinki, and our children—Amos, Eliel, and Sinuhe—are thriving. Health is one of the greatest blessings we never take for granted. The simple rhythms of sleeping, waking, and working are daily reminders of God’s goodness and care for our bodies. Two weeks ago, the theme of our Sunday worship was gratitude, and this has remained with us as a meaningful reminder to pause and reflect on God’s faithfulness in our lives. Gratitude is not just an occasional response but a daily posture of the heart.

Most of us, if not all of us, have experienced the hand of God in our own lives. Perhaps you were sick, and the Lord touched you and restored your health when it seemed hopeless. Perhaps you prayed for a job for months, and suddenly, after fervent prayer, God opened the door and granted you employment. These moments, and countless others, remind us that God is attentive to our needs, faithful in His promises, and ready to act on our behalf. Reflecting on these truths in this season has reminded our family to cultivate gratitude more intentionally, noticing God’s presence in both ordinary and extraordinary moments.

The autumn has passed so quickly, and now we find ourselves in October—a clear sign that winter is at hand. The last traces of golden leaves give way to crisp winds and the promise of snow. Just as the seasons change, so too does God invite us into rhythms of renewal, reflection, and hope. We are reminded that, just as creation cycles through times of growth and rest, our lives also hold seasons of learning, waiting, and gratitude. The gospel remains the steady light in the midst of these transitions: never static, never carved in stone, but always alive and new for each person.

October itself is a season of winter ands change of weather, and it has reminded us again how important it is to pause and recognize God’s provision. Even as we look toward the darker and colder days of winter, there is a sense of hope and anticipation for the months ahead. Just as October leads us from autumn’s beauty into winter’s stillness, God invites us to notice His presence both in the vibrant and in the quiet moments of life. The colourful splendour of fall may soon fade, but in its place comes a deep stillness that calls us to renewal and rest. Gratitude helps us to see God’s presence more clearly in all things, both great and small.

It is with deep gratitude that I appreciate this large number of God’s people who are mission-minded and have joined my support ring. I cannot express how joyful it is to see so many committed to pray for me and support my work financially. After nine years of service, it is deeply encouraging to know that my work here has such a strong network of mission-minded believers standing with me. This has given me renewed confidence that the work I am doing will continue to bear fruit here, and that reaching people from Sri Lanka is not my immediate priority. Already, I have two people who have joined my baptism class, and they are completely new to the Christian faith. Seeing God begin His work in their lives is a joyful reminder that He opens doors in His timing, and that faithful support from mission-minded believers helps make these opportunities possible.

May the Lord bless you with health, peace, and joy in this new season. May your days of work and rest be filled with gratitude for God’s sustaining love. And may you find comfort in the truth that, through every change, Christ is our constant light.

In Christ, I remain His servant and yours.

Richard Ondicho