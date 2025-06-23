June Greetings!

Richard Ondicho’s Newsletter 4/2024

18.6.2025

“Surely you remember, brothers and sisters, our toil and hardship; we worked night and day in order not to be a burden to anyone while we preached the gospel of God to you.” — 1 Thessalonians 2:9

Dear friends and mission supporters,

For the past 9 years, each week has brought new opportunities to serve as a missionary to immigrants and refugees in Helsinki, Finland. Since 2016, I have been walking alongside people from all walks of life—many from Muslim-majority countries—who now find themselves in a new land, searching for hope, truth, and belonging. Although Finland has a Christian heritage, many people here have no living connection to the Gospel. Yet in God’s providence, they have come to a place where the message of Christ is still proclaimed.

Week after week, I lead three Bible studies, meet with individuals who carry deep struggles, and celebrate Divine Service every Sunday at Luther-Church. Whether in large gatherings or quiet one on-one moments, I see how God continues to meet people through His Word and through Christian fellowship. This work has been steady, often quiet, sometimes painful—but always filled with the grace and power of God.

By God’s grace, I have had the joy of baptizing 216 individuals, many of whom were formerly Muslims or came from non-Christian backgrounds. Each baptism is a powerful witness to the work of the Holy Spirit. These new believers face many challenges—sometimes even rejection from family or friends—but they continue to grow in faith and commitment to Christ. Their testimonies are an encouragement to all of us who see God drawing people to Himself in unexpected places.

At the same time, this work has brought me into difficult and heartbreaking moments. Ever since 2016, I have attended court proceedings, standing beside those who have come to faith in Christ and are seeking asylum. I have listened to their fears, written statements, and spoken in their defence. I have also seen some deported back to their countries—despite their tears and very real fears of persecution. These are moments where my strength is limited, and I can only place them in God’s hands, staying in touch with them as best I can. Yet in the midst of sorrow, God has been very good to us at Luther-Church. Whether in Bible study or during Divine Service, His blessings have not ceased.

The upcoming Gospel festival at Karku (June 27–29, 2025) means a great deal to me personally. To me, it is not just another event—it is the climax of what I believe to be mission encouragements. It brings together those who pray, give, support, and stand behind this ministry—even if I do not know each one of you by name. I don’t want to attend this festival in vain or as a routine gathering. I hope it will be a time when those who have carried the mission in prayer and in heart can come together to see, hear, and celebrate what God has done. It is also my deep hope that someone would feel moved to come and speak with me—offering encouragement, asking questions, or even sharing honest feedback. Such words mean more than most realize. They remind me that this calling is not carried alone.

I also want to express my deep thanks to the retired seniors’ Bible study group that meets at Luther-Church every Tuesday. Their quiet but faithful support has been a great blessing. I still remember in 2018 when they joined in a baptism service for new believers, even providing crosses and tokens of welcome to those baptized. That act of love and care has stayed with me ever since. They represent the kind of spiritual support that strengthens this mission in ways that words cannot fully describe.

Recently, I received a request from a group of Tanzanians who want to join our Tapiola Bible Study. They heard about it through Dr. Elisha, a PhD student at the University of Helsinki who first met us after a Sunday service. He became a committed attendee of our Divine Service. I remember a powerful conversation with him one Tuesday where we

debated what it means to make a decision to follow Christ. At first, he resisted the idea but later admitted he had never

been properly taught. From that moment, his faith began to grow through right teaching. I never expected that God would use me in this way—but He did. And He continues to do so. God is still working through us at Luther-Church.

Thank you, dear friends, for standing with us. Whether through prayer, giving, presence, or encouragement you are part of every life touched by this mission. This is your fruit too. May God continue to bless and strengthen all of you who carry the Gospel in your hearts.

“Let us not become weary in doing good, for at the proper time we will reap a harvest if we do not give up.”—Galatians 6:9

In Christ I remain His servant and yours,

Richard Ondicho