June Greetings!

Richard Ondicho’s Newsletter 4/2026

8.6.2026

By God’s grace, we have entered the month of June. This period is marked by numerous blessings. The favourable weather, extended daylight, and frequent gatherings make summer a particularly cherished season in Finland.

In contrast to the challenges of winter, summer offers more opportunities for leisure away from school and work, allowing individuals to spend meaningful time with family and friends.

My appreciation for this season is influenced by my upbringing in a region characterised by predominantly rainy and dry seasons. In that environment, organically grown fruits such as bananas and avocados, along with fresh greens, contribute to Africa’s agricultural richness and offer distinct advantages in daily life.

Reflecting on recent events, I am grateful to God for the opportunity to rest when Pastor Taisto Sokka graciously assumed my responsibilities for three weeks. During this period, I was relieved from Bible study and Sunday Divine Service duties. This marked the first time in ten years that I experienced genuine respite.

Following this period of renewal, we celebrated the baptism of a one-year-old child last Sunday, whose parents are members of the International Congregation. Several other children are also scheduled for baptism at the end of the summer. The Lord has shown us kindness by drawing individuals to our Divine Services and Bible studies.

These blessings prompt reflection on the words of Scripture: “What shall I render unto the Lord for all His benefits toward me?” Psalm 116:12. The appropriate response is not repayment, but gratitude demonstrated in daily life. We offer the Lord a thankful heart, placing our trust in Him. We express faith through prayer, worship, and devotion. We serve through acts of love, particularly within the congregation and in our daily vocations. Above all, we entrust our lives to Him, affirming: “Lord, everything I am and everything I have is Yours.”

With these reflections, I express deep gratitude to all who support my ministry among immigrants. Your prayers make it possible for me to serve and to reach those who have not yet encountered the Lord and Saviour. I kindly ask that you continue to pray for the International Congregation, seeking the Lord’s blessing upon its work.

Finally, I request your prayers for dry and favourable weather during this year’s Gospel Festival at Karkku. I eagerly anticipate gathering together, listening to insightful lectures and music, participating in Holy Communion, and enjoying both fellowship and the well-organised event. I look forward to sharing in this enriching experience with all of you.

May this season bring peace, joy, and renewed strength to every household. Let us remain grateful for the beauty of God’s creation during this vibrant and uplifting time of year.

In Christ, I remain His servant and yours.

Richard Ondicho